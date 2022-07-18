IOC launches 10 kg LPG cylinder in Kashmir, to cost Rs 835

Srinagar July 18: Indian Oil Corporation through its dealer Kashmir Gas Agency on Monday launched 10 kg composition cylinder in the valley.
As per an official handout issued by the IOC, the first of its kind cylinder was launched by Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir Dr Abdul Salam Mir in presence of Saladin, the IOC's Manager for Kashmir besides other officials.
The 10 kg smart cylinder is made of plastic Fibre and is very elegant for modern kitchen, the IOC said adding the mandatory precautions and safety measures have been followed while introducing this cylinder.
"It is very convenient to carry anywhere and transparent portion is kept for consumer to see its quantity which is easily visible". The current refill rate of the 10 kg cylinder is Rs 835. Consumers can book the new composite cylinder and can change with existing cylinder by paying differential amount at company rate.