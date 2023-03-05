IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants calls Sopore cricketer for trails

Srinagar, Mar 5: Kashmir's another budding cricketer from north Kashmir, Aamir Feroze was called for trails by Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants, barely weeks after Jasia Akhter being bought up by a franchise for maiden Women’s Premier League.
The Sopore boy Aamir Feroze was left utterly surprised after he received a call from the KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants – as this could possibly open to him a whole new world and bring him more close to represent Jammu and Kashmir. Some people hope that this may help him to be part of national team in future as well.
GNS reported that Aamir Feroze has been playing outside Kashmir for the last several years now.
“I have been playing with a Pune-based Cricket Academy ‘Deccan Gymkhana’ as a net bowler for Indian star Cricketer Rahul Tripathi, " said Aamir adding “It is (the place) where the (LSG) franchise has recognized me – for the trails.”
“Although I wasn’t not called up to represent any franchise for my services, I thankfully received high praises from all around, " he said.
Expressing his jubilation over the call for trials now, Aamir said that he never dreamt about being called up to represent himself on such a big platform."I never had dreamt that one day I could reach this level where I will be called to represent such a big platform. I am very happy that at least my efforts have not gone wasted. I will fight and put all my efforts into making my name appear on the ultimate list one day," Aamir said.
“With this opportunity, my wings have flapped and I am finding a new way to fight, for this milestone is a challenge for me now.”
In a message to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Aamir said, "Come forward, be a sports lover and be the change." He said sports can replace the depression and anxiety that is rising in J&K and that youth should boost sports and actively participate in sports-related activities, which will only help them grow mentally and professionally and can change their career as well.
Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad, seam sensation Umran Malik besides Jammu-based all-rounder Vivrant Sharma have already hogged the limelight for their skill and talent in the most sought after Cricket league.
Jasia Akhtar, a resident of Braripora village in south Kashmir was another addition after she was successfully bid up by 'Delhi Capitals' for the ongoing maiden edition of Women’s Premier League.