IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants calls Sopore cricketer for trails

Srinagar, Mar 5: Kashmir's another budding cricketer from north Kashmir, Aamir Feroze was called for trails by Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants, barely weeks after Jasia Akhter being bought up by a franchise for maiden Women’s Premier League.

The Sopore boy Aamir Feroze was left utterly surprised after he received a call from the KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants – as this could possibly open to him a whole new world and bring him more close to represent Jammu and Kashmir. Some people hope that this may help him to be part of national team in future as well.

GNS reported that Aamir Feroze has been playing outside Kashmir for the last several years now.

“I have been playing with a Pune-based Cricket Academy ‘Deccan Gymkhana’ as a net bowler for Indian star Cricketer Rahul Tripathi, " said Aamir adding “It is (the place) where the (LSG) franchise has recognized me – for the trails.”

“Although I wasn’t not called up to represent any franchise for my services, I thankfully received high praises from all around, " he said.