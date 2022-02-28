IPPI programme launched at Gousia Hospital

Srinagar, Feb 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Sunday launched the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization(IPPI)-2022 programme in the district as part of campaign in which 198984 children of the district in the age group of 0-5 years are being administered Poliomyelitis Vaccine.
The programme was organised by the Heath Department at Gousia Hospital Khanyar here where the Deputy Commissioner administered Polio drops to several children.
Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Faz lul Haseeb, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel, Dy CMO, Dr Nighat, Medical Superintendent Gousia Hospital, Dr Tariq, among other were also present on the occasion.
The DC also visited several other locations on the occasion and took stock of arrangements for the immunization programme there.
The DC called for strategic application of the immunization programme and reiterated instructions to the concerned for ensuring there is strict adherence to CAB.
Pertinently, about 668 vaccination booths have been established in all Medical zones of the district with deployment of 3154 officials, besides, 19 Transit vaccination booths operated by CMO/Dy CMO, Block and Zone level were also set up to facilitate the people.
The programme will continue with door to door vaccination from tomorrow.