Iqbal Lone appointed as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities

A notification has been issued to this effect by the Social Welfare Department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 read with sub-rule (5) of rule 42 of the Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2021, the Government hereby appoints Mr. Mohd. Iqbal Lone S/O Ab. Rashid Lone R/o Village Ashtangoo, Tehsil Aloosa, district Bandipora, Kashmir as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, J&K for a period of three years from the date he assumes the office or till he attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier,” reads the notification.