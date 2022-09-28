Iqbal Lone appointed as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities

Srinagar, Sep 28: The Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday appointed Iqbal Lone, an eminent rights activist, as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.
A notification has been issued to this effect by the Social Welfare Department.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 read with sub-rule (5) of rule 42 of the Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2021, the Government hereby appoints Mr. Mohd. Iqbal Lone S/O Ab. Rashid Lone R/o Village Ashtangoo, Tehsil Aloosa, district Bandipora, Kashmir as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, J&K for a period of three years from the date he assumes the office or till he attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier,” reads the notification.
This is the first statutory rights body reconstituted by the Jammu & Kashmir Government after August 5, 2019, news agency KNO reported.
Lone also served as commissioner for persons with disabilities in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. The Commission was wound up after the Central Government effected constitutional changes and did away with state laws including the statute under which the body was constituted.
Lone, who has worked in the non-governmental development sector for more than two decades, is a postgraduate in social work and has also studied human rights.
He has been awarded three international fellowships in his relevant professional work. This is the first time that the government has appointed a commissioner for persons with disabilities through an open competition.