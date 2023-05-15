IRIA organises conference on Remote Radiology

Srinagar, May 15: With an aim to take radiology to every nook and corner of the country, the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) in association with YUWA IRIA organised a conference on Remote Radiology program—an Expedition to Kashmir, a high-powered CME here
The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The programme was participated by Coordinator, Remote Radiology CME, Dr Imran Nazir Salroo, President, IRIA, Dr Umesh Krishnamurthy, Principal SKIMS Medical College, Dr Irfan Rabani, Associate Professor, Head, Department of Radiology, SKIMS Medical College, Dr Muhammad Farooq Mir, noted Radiologists from all over the country and other prominent health functionaries.