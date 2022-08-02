IRP 6th Bn pays tributes to police martyrs

Srinagar: Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the IR 6th Bn, Batamaloo organised an event at APC Zewan today in which fifty students, both girls and boys of Govt. High School, Zewan visited the J&K Police Martyrs' Memorial at APC Zewan and paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes.

Two students of 9th standard spoke about the sacrifices offered during “our country's freedom struggle.”

Patriotic songs performed by the J&K Police orchestra enthralled the audience during the programme.