IRP organises speech, quiz competitions

Srinagar: As a part of a series of events under the Civic Action Programme, speech and quiz competitions on the theme of freedom struggle of India was organized by IRP-8th Battalion at Manasbal.
The event was held on 25 August. All officers and other ranks from IRP-8th & JKAP-14th Battalions, teachers and students of different Govt. Schools of District Ganderbal participated in the events. Immense fervor and enthusiasm was shown by the students and participants in the competitions.
Imtiaz Ismail, Commandant IRP-8th Battalion apprised the participants about the importance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is marked by spectacular celebrations across the length and breadth of the country.
During the event tribute was also paid to the national heroes who sacrificed their precious lives for the independence of this great nation.
The officer also highlighted the activities being undertaken by J&K Police under Civic Action programme from time to time and advised the participants to take part in such programmes, as the same provides the platform to them to excel in future.
At the end of the events, trophies and prizes were distributed among the winners and participants.