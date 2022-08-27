IRP organises speech, quiz competitions

Imtiaz Ismail, Commandant IRP-8th Battalion apprised the participants about the importance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is marked by spectacular celebrations across the length and breadth of the country.

During the event tribute was also paid to the national heroes who sacrificed their precious lives for the independence of this great nation.

The officer also highlighted the activities being undertaken by J&K Police under Civic Action programme from time to time and advised the participants to take part in such programmes, as the same provides the platform to them to excel in future.

At the end of the events, trophies and prizes were distributed among the winners and participants.