IRRT launches old age home for destitute

This was disclosed by the founder and chairman of the IRRT ,Adv.Ab Rashid Hanjura while presenting welcome address at the 20th annual function of the trust held at historic Lala Rukh Hotel ,Lal chowk Srinagar on Sunday.

He said the trust , as after care initiative , for its 10th and 12th class pass outs has very recently started free career guidance and coaching classes in Rambag areas of Srinagar to enable them crack professional examinations with flying colours.

Justice ( RTD)Bashir Ahmad Kirmani was chief guest on the occasion . Mirwaiz Central Kashmir ,Syed Ab Lateef , former Adl.Advocate Genral , Adv Hussain Sidiqi from Jammu, Mohd Amin Secretary , Yateem Foundation ,Muzaffar Kareem , Chairman NGS federation , and Trustee ,J&K Yateem Trust Unto shared the presidium.