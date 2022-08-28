IRRT launches old age home for destitute

Srinagar: The Islamic Relief and Research Trust (IRRT ) has launched an old age home for free boarding and lodging of the destitute and abondoned people.
The trust is already providing free boarding, lodging and education facilities to poor students in it's two orphanages at Kralpora Chadoora and Pattan area of Baramulla district.
This was disclosed by the founder and chairman of the IRRT ,Adv.Ab Rashid Hanjura while presenting welcome address at the 20th annual function of the trust held at historic Lala Rukh Hotel ,Lal chowk Srinagar on Sunday.
He said the trust , as after care initiative , for its 10th and 12th class pass outs has very recently started free career guidance and coaching classes in Rambag areas of Srinagar to enable them crack professional examinations with flying colours.
Justice ( RTD)Bashir Ahmad Kirmani was chief guest on the occasion . Mirwaiz Central Kashmir ,Syed Ab Lateef , former Adl.Advocate Genral , Adv Hussain Sidiqi from Jammu, Mohd Amin Secretary , Yateem Foundation ,Muzaffar Kareem , Chairman NGS federation , and Trustee ,J&K Yateem Trust Unto shared the presidium.
Besides distributing marriage kits among the orphan and BPL girls ,annual IRRT awards were presented to 6 persons for thier outstanding contribution in the field of public cause and common good. Manzoo Ahmad Wangnoo was awarded for his performance in the field of environmental protection and revival of wetlands , GN Adfar in the field of culture and literature , Mr Mushtaq Simnani in the field of social services, Dr Ab Gani Dar and Dr Sofia Tabssum in the field of health care and Ashraf wani ,Bearu Chief India Today group in the field of journalism. Certicates of appreciation were presented to Mushtaq Ahmed Pandoo, Mehpara ,Mehak Lateef ,Pakeeza Faraz ,Sadiya Ashraf as best IRRT volunteers , and Firdous Ahmed for his brilliant work during Covid-19 pandemic.