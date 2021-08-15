Is Anybody Listening ?

Shift the dumping site from Chinar Chowk, Rawalpora, install dustbins

We, the residents of Chinar Colony, Rawalpora, had appealed to the SMC authorities to shift the dumping site from the main road. The site was cleaned once but after that, the garbage was again thrown on the road. There is one big dustbin that does not cater to such a large population of the area. We now request the authorities to install more dustbins and shift the dumping site from this area, and ensure that the area is not littered again.

Residents

Redress the grievance of the residents of Shah Nemat Ullah Colony, Shalteng

We, the residents of Govt Housing Colony, Shah Nemat Ullah Colony, behind Fair Deal Motors, Shalteng, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to night long constant movement of heavy tippers (Dumpers) in the neighbouring paddy fields for filling purposes which results in the damage of our houses and roads. In addition to this, heavy bridges have been constructed over the nalla without getting any permission from the concerned department. We had approached the authorities on many occasions but no action has been taken yet. We belong to the lower middle class and after day's hectic work, we are not able to sleep peacefully at night from 6:30 p.m to 7 a.m morning) because these tippers keep moving on the roads.

It has become a mental agony for the locals, especially senior citizens, sick and children. As per the court orders, filling paddy fields for construction purposes and that too with loamy soil is totally banned. We request the concerned authorities to kindly intervene and restrict the movement of tippers during evening hours so that our problem is mitigated.

Residents

Upgrade HSS, Zethan playground

We, the residents of Zethan, would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities that the playground of HSS, Zethan is in a dilapidated condition and has become dangerous for children because of the HT line running over it. The sports activities have been badly affected by ditches and uneven level of the ground. We had approached the Youth services and sports department but to no avail. We once again appeal to the department to look into the matter and initiate repair of the playground and we also request the PDD to remove the HT line from this ground.

Residents of Zethan

Residents of Naseemabad demand macadamization of lane

We, the residents of Naseemabad Sector -B, Lane number 3, are facing difficulties because of the dilapidated condition of the road of our lane. All other lanes of our sector have been macadamized by R&B Chadoora Department by last year, but our lane was ignored by the department. We have also approached the J&K Grievance cell last year with reference no. 99900200803 and 999001902014 with the hope that our lane will be upgraded. We had also approached the concerned division Chadoora many times that our lane should be macadamized but till date, no action has been taken by the concerned department. We once again request the administration to kindly intervene in this matter and direct the concerned department to take immediate action.

Residents

Lack of drainage system, electric lines in Gul Bahar Colony, Eidgah

We, the residents of Gul Bahar Colony, Rathpora, Eidgah, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities that our colony neither has a proper drainage system nor electric lines. This causes a lot of inconvenience to every resident. We request the concerned authorities to kindly intervene on a priority basis and take appropriate steps.

Arshad Rather

Repair road in Nundresh Colony, Bemina

We, the residents of Nundresh Colony, Bemina, near Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Disorder Center, are facing hardships due to poor condition of our road. This road is full of potholes and is not safe for even pedestrians. We now appeal to the concerned department to intervene and repair this road as soon as possible.

Fayaz Ahmad Khan,

Shah Faisal Abad, Batamaloo

Residents of Shalimar Colony, Eidgah facing water shortage

We, the residents of Noor Shah Lane 3,_Shalimar colony,_Eidgah road, are suffering from tap water crises for the last two years despite requesting the Jal Shakti Department to intervene. Every month we come out of Jal Shakti deptt office with disappointment. We are facing a lot of inconvenience because of water scarcity in our area. We once again appeal to the authorities to look into the matter ensure that our colony is not deprived of tap water.

Residents