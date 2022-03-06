Is Anybody Listening

Address grievances of retired employees of Finance Corporation
We, the retired employees of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation ( formerly J&K State Financial Corporation) have been requesting the authorities to release our dues accrued to and earned by us on account of promotion (since 2004), pay revision arrears (since 2006) and the retirement cum death gratuity ( since 2009). It is noteworthy that the corporation without losing any time increased the retirement age of its employees to 60 years on the plea that when the corporations' employees are governed by the State Govt approved gratuity rules, corporation has to fall in line with those government rules. Accordingly, we are entitled to gratuity in terms of the SRO 94 which Govt approved since 1/ 1/2006. We urge the LG, Chief Secretary, Financial
Commissioner (Finance) and the management of the Corporation to lend their ears to our pleas and release and pay us our dues, rather overdue, as a matter of priority.
Shamima Khan | Gh. Nabi Bhat | Gh. Mustafa Bhat | through M. Aslam Shah
Principal post vacant at HSS, Dangiwacha
We, the students of Higher Secondary, Dangiwacha, want to bring to the notice of higher authorities that the post of principal is vacant in our school. There are about 700 students studying here. It is causing a lot of inconvenience as schools have reopened after almost two years. We appeal to the authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievances at the earliest.
Asma, Class-11th
Water shortage in Noor Avenue, Mallabagh
We, the inhabitants of Noor Avenue, Koker Bagh, Mallabagh, through the Welfare Committee, want to bring to the notice of authorities that our locality has been facing acute water shortage for the past many years. We hardly get any water and that too before Fajr which we have to collect using motors. Women, children and youth go to the main bazaar road to fetch water. This has caused immense inconvenience to all the residents. We have requesting the Jal Shakti Department to resolve our issue but to no avail. We once again appeal to the concerned department to look into the matter and take immediate steps in this regard.
Welfare Committee,
Noor Avenue, Koker Bagh, Mallabagh
Accounts Assistants (Panchayat) demand release of salary
We, the 1889 candidates of Accounts Assistants being the regular Govt. employees appointed through J&K Service Selection Board and received our appointment orders from the Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah want to bring to the notice of Hon’ble LG that our entire verification process has been completed before our joining on Oct. 6, 2021.
Now even after 5 months of joining, our salaries are still pending due to nonallocation of regular salary head.
All of us including in-service candidates (who were already drawing full salaries under regular salary head) are performing our duties religiously. Now it is getting extremely impossible for us to manage our and our family's daily expenses in absence of salary.
So we request the administration to kindly resolve our salary issue by helping us to draw our salaries from regular salary head (monthly) and not from the temporary provisions as is applicable to all regular government employees.
Accounts Assistants (Panchayat)
‘Provide first 200 units of electricity free in Kashmir’
As the new smart electric meters have been installed in many areas of Kashmir, we request the higher authorities to keep the first 200 units of electricity free as in the national capital (New Delhi) because the pandemic has seriously impacted the economic condition of the people of Kashmir. This step can help the poor segment of society tremendously.
Dr Arif Maghribi Khan