Is Anybody Listening

Accounts Assistants (Panchayat) demand release of salary

We, the 1889 candidates of Accounts Assistants being the regular Govt. employees appointed through J&K Service Selection Board and received our appointment orders from the Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah want to bring to the notice of Hon’ble LG that our entire verification process has been completed before our joining on Oct. 6, 2021.

Now even after 5 months of joining, our salaries are still pending due to nonallocation of regular salary head.

All of us including in-service candidates (who were already drawing full salaries under regular salary head) are performing our duties religiously. Now it is getting extremely impossible for us to manage our and our family's daily expenses in absence of salary.

So we request the administration to kindly resolve our salary issue by helping us to draw our salaries from regular salary head (monthly) and not from the temporary provisions as is applicable to all regular government employees.

Accounts Assistants (Panchayat)