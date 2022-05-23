Is Anybody Listening?

Residents demand macadamisation of the road at Mir Abad, Lane-3, Bypass Batamaloo

We, the residents of Mir Abad, Lane No-3 Bypass Batamaloo, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised. We face a lot of inconvenience as there are large potholes. We have many times requested the authorities but nothing has been done till now.

We, once again, request the concerned authority to look into the matter and macadamise our road as soon as possible.

Nadeem Riyaz,

Resident