Is Anybody Listening?

Residents demand macadamisation of the road at Mir Abad, Lane-3, Bypass Batamaloo
We, the residents of Mir Abad, Lane No-3 Bypass Batamaloo, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised. We face a lot of inconvenience as there are large potholes. We have many times requested the authorities but nothing has been done till now.
We, once again, request the concerned authority to look into the matter and macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Nadeem Riyaz,
Resident
Repair road from Dursuma, Manigam to Anderwan
The distance from Dursuma national highway to Anderwan in the Ganderbal district is only four kilometres. Sumo drivers charge 40-50 rupees per passenger on this short stretch of road due to dilapidated and very bad conditions. At many points, the road is so bad that it poses threat to both the drivers as well as the passengers on board. Many accidents have already occurred in the past due to the accident-prone nature of the road. It needs immediate and solid repairing besides blacktopping to ease out the sufferings of the common masses. Through the medium of this newspaper, we request the concerned authorities to repair the said road as soon as possible so that our long-pending demand is fulfilled without any further delay.
Rayees Ahmad Kumar
Road cut at HMT poses risk of accident
This is to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that the major road cut on NH-44 near Noora Hospital, HMT, Srinagar is posing a serious threat to public life.
It is extremely dangerous for vehicles because the chances of road accidents are extreme. It has resulted in many fatal accidents, the latest being last week (the death of a lady).
Concerned authorities are requested to intervene and look seriously into the matter.
Nazim