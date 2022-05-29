Is Anybody Listening?

Address the grievance of retired employees of JKSFC
We, the retired employees of the (former) J&K State Financial Corporation (JKSFC) are running from pillar to post just for getting our withheld (over)due to gratuity and other arrears released and paid.
On many occasions, we were assured and promised the release of our arrears but to no avail. We have learnt that the Government had provided Rs 500 lacs to the J&K SFC for meeting the requirements of employees/ discharging the claims on account of Court directions vide Authorization No: FD- VII -11(227) JKSFC dated 27/3/2017.
Where these five crores were spent and utilised for authentic purposes could not be ascertained. We see that the JKSFC has no transparent and accountable policy in respect of the payment of the arrears to its retired employees.
This is quite unfortunate and a very serious concern that should be addressed as soon as possible.
We appeal to the Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha to resolve our problems on priority.
M.M Wani, G.N.Bhat
G.M.Bhat, M. A. Shah
G. N. Naik through Shamima Khan
M. Aslam Shah
'Open iron bridge in Shariefabad, Hajibagh'
We want to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities to the delay in opening the iron bridge at Shariefabad, Hajibagh. It has been a long time since the bridge was completed. However, due to one reason or another, its opening has been delayed. Common people suffer a lot because of this. A five minutes travel takes around half an hour. During the rainy season, it is quite unimaginable to travel or walk through this area. Dust, mud, and potholes have made our lives miserable. Therefore, we want the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our issue at the earliest.
Residents
Replace wooden electric poles in Pariwan, adjacent villages
We, the residents of Pariwan, adjacent villages, request the PDD Department to install electric poles and wires in our localities. Our villages still have wooden poles.
We are constantly fearing short circuits. We request the concerned department to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents