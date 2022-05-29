Is Anybody Listening?

Address the grievance of retired employees of JKSFC

We, the retired employees of the (former) J&K State Financial Corporation (JKSFC) are running from pillar to post just for getting our withheld (over)due to gratuity and other arrears released and paid.

On many occasions, we were assured and promised the release of our arrears but to no avail. We have learnt that the Government had provided Rs 500 lacs to the J&K SFC for meeting the requirements of employees/ discharging the claims on account of Court directions vide Authorization No: FD- VII -11(227) JKSFC dated 27/3/2017.