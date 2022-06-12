Is Anybody Listening?

Shift dumping site from Chinar Chowk, Rawalpora
We, the residents of Chinar Chowk, Rawalpora, Srinagar, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to a dumping site on the main road. There is a need for a big dustbin which could cater to such a large population.
We request the concerned department to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents
“Remove damaged boats from under Zero bridge”
As we are well aware that cleanliness attracts more tourists, we appeal to the concerned authorities to take notice of the damaged boat lying below the Zero bridge for a very long time now.
It has affected the scenic beauty of the river. It can also affect the pillars of the bridge, putting hundreds of lives at risk. We hope the authorities will take some action as soon as possible.
Choked drain irks Parray Pora residents
We, the residents of Parray Pora, want to bring to the notice of the authorities that choked drain on the main road is creating a lot of inconvenience to the commuters.
Whenever it rains, the road gets flooded with water. We appeal to the authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents
“Repair the road from Nigeen to Hawal”
The only road that stretches from Nigeen to Hawal via Ahmdakadal is closed for public transport means for the last so many years. As a result over 3 lakh residents residing across this road are subject to a lot of inconvenience and trouble.
The road is encroached and residential structures are raised illegally by undesired elements at Zahidpora to Jogiwan Ahmdakadal, with the result no passenger buses ply on the route.
We request the concerned department to look into the matter and take immediate action in this regard. Residents of Nigeen, Hawal, Ahmadakadal and adjoining areas
Through Ab. Rashid
Residents demand macadamisation of the road at Mir Abad, Lane-3, Bypass Batamaloo
We, the residents of Mir Abad, Lane No-3 Bypass Batamaloo, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised.
We face a lot of inconvenience as there are large potholes. This is posing a threat to the pedestrians as well as the vehicles. We have many times requested the authorities but nothing has been done till now.
We, once again, request the concerned authority to look into the matter and macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Nadeem Riyaz,
Resident