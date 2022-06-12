Is Anybody Listening?

Shift dumping site from Chinar Chowk, Rawalpora

We, the residents of Chinar Chowk, Rawalpora, Srinagar, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to a dumping site on the main road. There is a need for a big dustbin which could cater to such a large population.

We request the concerned department to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.

Residents