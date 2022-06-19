Is Anybody Listening?

Redress the grievance of the retired employees of JK&L Financial Corporation
We, the retired employees of the now JK&L Finance Corporation, have not been relieved from the hardships caused to us by withholding the already accrued and earned salary and gratuity arrears, despite our long drawn-out and protracted representations and submissions to the powers that be.
Such obstinate inaction is in clear violation of the directions of the Honourable High Court where before the Corporation had pleaded.
The Honourable Supreme Court has recently ruled that the excess payment of emoluments or allowances paid by the employer by applying a wrong principle for calculating the pay/allowance are not recoverable from the retired employees.
We fervently appeal to the Honourable LG; distinguished Chief Secretary and esteemed Chairman of the Corporation to relieve our hardships that we have been facing for more than two decades now by issuing orders for the release and payment of our withheld emoluments at earliest.
G.N Naik, M.M Wani, Mohd. Aslam Shah, Smt. Shamima Khan, Gh. Mustafa Bhat
Through
G.N Bhat and M. Aslam Shah
Aspirants to SKIMS junior assistant post decry withdrawal of posts
SKIMS had advertised multiple posts in the year 2020 stating that there are posts vacant for junior assistants. The type test for the same was conducted on 7 April 2021. The result of the type test remains undeclared till date. Now after raising the hopes of the unemployed youth, and after we spent our time and money, the posts have been withdrawn. It is costing us money, time, and above all our peace of mind when the rate of unemployment is already making headlines. It is our request to the authorities to kindly address the matter. We have spent two years preparing for the exam, and have every right to know the reason behind it.
Insha Farooq
Aspirant