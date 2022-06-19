Is Anybody Listening?

Redress the grievance of the retired employees of JK&L Financial Corporation

We, the retired employees of the now JK&L Finance Corporation, have not been relieved from the hardships caused to us by withholding the already accrued and earned salary and gratuity arrears, despite our long drawn-out and protracted representations and submissions to the powers that be.

Such obstinate inaction is in clear violation of the directions of the Honourable High Court where before the Corporation had pleaded.

The Honourable Supreme Court has recently ruled that the excess payment of emoluments or allowances paid by the employer by applying a wrong principle for calculating the pay/allowance are not recoverable from the retired employees.

We fervently appeal to the Honourable LG; distinguished Chief Secretary and esteemed Chairman of the Corporation to relieve our hardships that we have been facing for more than two decades now by issuing orders for the release and payment of our withheld emoluments at earliest.

G.N Naik, M.M Wani, Mohd. Aslam Shah, Smt. Shamima Khan, Gh. Mustafa Bhat

Through

G.N Bhat and M. Aslam Shah