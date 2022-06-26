Is Anybody Listening?

Aspirants to junior scale stenographer post demand re-evaluation of results
The results for the post of junior scale stenographer transcription were declared by the board on May 27, 2022. The aspirants have decried discrepancy in the list prepared by the JKSSB.
The aspirants were preparing for the last 5-6 years but to their utter surprise, their names are missing from the list of qualified candidates who will be allowed for the written tests going to be held in due course of time. As soon as the list was published on the board website many aspirants approached Chairman JKSSB regarding the discrepancies in the result declared on May 27, 2022 under Advertisement Notice No 4, 5, 6 and 7 of 2020 and 1, 2 and 3 of 2021.
Whereas Chairman JKSSB assured them of re-evaluation, many aspirants also filed online grievances, representation, and RTIs, but JKSSB gave no response. Many aspirants are dissatisfied with the result and are planning to stage a big protest against JKSSB to awaken the Chairman JKSSB and the government. The JKSSB has not mentioned any criteria obtained for the evaluation of transcription sheets and to the utter surprise of the aspirant, JKSSB replied to online grievances that the result has been declared as per merit. The aspirants demand rechecking of shorthand and transcription test at the earliest.
'Release final selection list for various SKIMS posts'
SKIMS, Soura had published an advertisement notification through print media vide Advertisement Notification No 3 of 2020 dated June 26, 2020 for multiple posts. Examination for the notice was held from October 28, 2020 to December 28, 2020. SKIMS declared the result on September 04, 2021 for these posts after nearly a year. Now due to unknown reasons, the final selection list has not been released. We request the LG-led administration to look into the matter and take immediate action in this regard.
Aspirants
'Remove damaged boat from under Zero Bridge'
As we are well aware that cleanliness attracts more tourists, we appeal to the concerned authorities to take notice of the damaged boat lying below the Zero Bridge for a very long time now. It has affected the scenic beauty of the river. It can also affect the pillars of the bridge, putting hundreds of lives at risk. We hope the authorities will take some action as soon as possible.
Insha Farooq
