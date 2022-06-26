Is Anybody Listening?

Aspirants to junior scale stenographer post demand re-evaluation of results

The results for the post of junior scale stenographer transcription were declared by the board on May 27, 2022. The aspirants have decried discrepancy in the list prepared by the JKSSB.

The aspirants were preparing for the last 5-6 years but to their utter surprise, their names are missing from the list of qualified candidates who will be allowed for the written tests going to be held in due course of time. As soon as the list was published on the board website many aspirants approached Chairman JKSSB regarding the discrepancies in the result declared on May 27, 2022 under Advertisement Notice No 4, 5, 6 and 7 of 2020 and 1, 2 and 3 of 2021.

Whereas Chairman JKSSB assured them of re-evaluation, many aspirants also filed online grievances, representation, and RTIs, but JKSSB gave no response. Many aspirants are dissatisfied with the result and are planning to stage a big protest against JKSSB to awaken the Chairman JKSSB and the government. The JKSSB has not mentioned any criteria obtained for the evaluation of transcription sheets and to the utter surprise of the aspirant, JKSSB replied to online grievances that the result has been declared as per merit. The aspirants demand rechecking of shorthand and transcription test at the earliest.