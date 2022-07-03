Is Anybody Listening?

Repair roads in Budgam district

Despite repeated complaints of the citizens, the Budgam district administration has neglected the poor road conditions in Khag area of Budgam. The important roads connect the areas having a population of thousands of people. However, the area has been left unattended over many years. The roads include Khag-Aripanthan and Khag-Poshkar, Poshkar-Gulab Bagh, and Gulab Bagh-Haripora that connect various habitations of Budgam and Baramulla districts.

The 3-4 km road stretch from Hardu-Sourish to Kandhama of Khag to Aripanthan approved years ago under the CRF scheme is in shambles. The key road has large potholes and connects the tehsil headquarters with Srinagar and Budgam district headquarters.

The issue has been raised a number of times but the government does not seem interested to develop this important road to connect with Tosamaidan tourist destination. Similarly, the condition of the road from Hamchipora to Khag-Poshkar road is no different. The roads Poshkar- Gulab Bagh and Gulab Bagh-Haripora are awaiting macadamisation for decades but the demand of the large chunk of people is not getting fulfilled.

The LG's administration has promised the people of J&K to provide all essential services on priority. Hoewver, people have been left without basic facilities. I, on behalf of the people of the two districts, request the administration to repair all dilapidated roads on top priority during the ongoing macadamisation programme.

Residents