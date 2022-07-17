Is Anybody Listening?

“Make filtration plant functional in Tangmarg”

The Jal Shakti department supplies unfiltered drinking water to the villages of Budgam and Baramulla districts.

The villages including - Lookipora, Poshkar, Alamnag, Bonsharan, Haripora, Gulab-Bagh, Gulabdagi, Malwah, etc. comprise thousands of households. This has happened because the department has failed to make the only filtration plant functional situated at Poshkar in Khag area of Budgam district coming under Baramulla Jal Shakti department.

The WSS Poshkar-Gulabdagi scheme is more than five decades old scheme in Baramulla Jal Shakti department jurisdiction. Initially, the filtration plant worked for only three months years ago and later the department revamped it in 2018-19. Later, it again worked for about six months and since then the department didn’t pay any attention to revamping it and is currently supplying

unfiltered water coming from a spring located in the forest area.

Residents complain that during rainy days, they have to drink contaminated water which leads to the apprehension of water-borne diseases.

Moreover, the water supply is not sufficient for the existing population as it has been made decades ago.

However, the new water supply scheme Poshkar - Haripora has been approved for the area in 2018 under NABARD but the tenders have not been floated by the department despite many requests to higher authorities from time to time for reasons best known to them.

We had approached Jal Shakti Department Tangmarg many times but either on one pretext or another the tendering stage is getting delayed repeatedly owing to which a large chunk of the population facing a lot of difficulties.

Now, I on behalf of the residents of a huge population request the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti department Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to take serious note of the problems being faced by people and ensure the revamping of the existing filtration plant and to remove all bottle becks for implementation of newly WSS Poshkar-Haripora without any further delay.

Sheikh Sartaj