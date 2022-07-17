Is Anybody Listening?

“Make filtration plant functional in Tangmarg”
The Jal Shakti department supplies unfiltered drinking water to the villages of Budgam and Baramulla districts.
The villages including - Lookipora, Poshkar, Alamnag, Bonsharan, Haripora, Gulab-Bagh, Gulabdagi, Malwah, etc. comprise thousands of households. This has happened because the department has failed to make the only filtration plant functional situated at Poshkar in Khag area of Budgam district coming under Baramulla Jal Shakti department.
The WSS Poshkar-Gulabdagi scheme is more than five decades old scheme in Baramulla Jal Shakti department jurisdiction. Initially, the filtration plant worked for only three months years ago and later the department revamped it in 2018-19. Later, it again worked for about six months and since then the department didn’t pay any attention to revamping it and is currently supplying
unfiltered water coming from a spring located in the forest area.
Residents complain that during rainy days, they have to drink contaminated water which leads to the apprehension of water-borne diseases.
Moreover, the water supply is not sufficient for the existing population as it has been made decades ago.
However, the new water supply scheme Poshkar - Haripora has been approved for the area in 2018 under NABARD but the tenders have not been floated by the department despite many requests to higher authorities from time to time for reasons best known to them.
We had approached Jal Shakti Department Tangmarg many times but either on one pretext or another the tendering stage is getting delayed repeatedly owing to which a large chunk of the population facing a lot of difficulties.
Now, I on behalf of the residents of a huge population request the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti department Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to take serious note of the problems being faced by people and ensure the revamping of the existing filtration plant and to remove all bottle becks for implementation of newly WSS Poshkar-Haripora without any further delay.
Sheikh Sartaj
“Release selection list for various SKIMS posts”
SKIMS had advertised posts in 2020 (Notification 3 of 2020) and the type test was conducted a year later, the result of which remains undeclared. It has been more than two years and the authorities are still showing no concern for the time and efforts of thousands of aspirants. We, therefore, demand that SKIMS should come forward with their explanation of the delay and expedite the process of selection. Also, we request the authorities to take up this matter and address it as soon as possible.
Aspirants
Redress the grievance of the aspirants to junior assistant posts
JKSSB had conducted the exams for junior assistants in January and the preference link for the same has not been activated to date. It has already been two years and the aspirants are facing confusion due to the ongoing scenario. We request the authorities to activate the preference link and release the selection list as it was supposed to be fast-track recruitment which has failed already.
Aspirants
Water shortage in Uranhall, Anantnag
We, the residents of Uranhall, Anantnag, want to bring to the notice of higher authorities that we are facing an acute water shortage. It has caused a lot of inconvenience to all the residents, especially women. We appeal to the concerned department to take appropriate action at the earliest so that our problems are mitigated.
Arfat