Is Anybody Listening?

HSS Dangiwacha without lecturers
Students at HSS Dangiwacha, Baramulla suffer as six posts of lecturers remain vacant for Botany, Maths, Physics, History, Persian and Arabic. The higher secondary has more than 500 students enrolled in Science and Arts streams. We, the parents of these students, request Commissioner Secretary Education to fill the vacant posts of lecturers on a priority basis so that our children get the proper education.
Parents
through Bashir Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Rasool
Residents demand macadamisation of the road at Mir Abad, Lane-3, Bypass Batamaloo
We, the residents of Mir Abad, Lane No-3 Bypass Batamaloo, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised. We face a lot of inconvenience as there are large potholes. This is posing a threatto the pedestrians as well as the vehicles. We have many times requested the authorities but nothing has been done till now.
We, once again, request the concerned authority to look into the matter and macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Nadeem Riyaz,
Resident
“Release selection list for various SKIMS posts”
SKIMS had advertised posts in 2020 (Notification 3 of 2020) and the type test was conducted a year later, the result of which remains undeclared. It has been more than two years and the authorities are still showing no concern for the time and efforts of thousands of aspirants. We, therefore, demand that SKIMS should come forward with their explanation of the delay and expedite the process of selection. Also, we request the authorities to take up this matter and address it as soon as possible.
Aspirants
Dog menace in Buchwara, Dalgate
We, the residents of Buchwara, Dalgate are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the dog menace in our locality. The number of stray dogs in our colony has risen alarmingly, posing a risk of pedestrians being bitten by them. Sometimes people run away from them towards motorbikes, which leads to many accidents in the area. People have lost their sleep as dogs bark the whole night. This problem is a headache. Walking on the roads has become very difficult for us. We appeal to the concerned authorities to take notice of the situation and initiate proper action.
Hudaa, Student of Class 8th
“Speed up the work on drainage system in Garipora”
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina urge the authorities to complete the drainage system work in the Garipora area of Bemina. This has caused immense inconvenience to the residents and if the work continues at this pace, it will take years to finish. We had brought the issue to the notice of the concerned department a number of times but unfortunately, they have failed to initiate any action. We once again appeal to the authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Abrar Hussain Hyderi,
Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina