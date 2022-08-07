Is Anybody Listening?

'Macadamise Fruit Mandi road at Parimpora'
The Fruit Mandi, Parimpora road in Srinagar is in shambles. The road is full of potholes and has become a nuisance for fruit traders, shopkeepers, and commuters. On one hand, the government is working to make Srinagar a Smart City but the city's roads have not been developed.
Visitors have to cross scores of potholes before making entry to Fruit Mandi. The shopkeepers and fruit traders had raised the issue many times in the past but authorities did not take any action.
Now, I, on behalf of the locals, fruit traders, shopkeepers, and commuters request the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor to kindly look into the matter on top priority keeping in view the seriousness of the problem. I also appeal to Srinagar District Administration, SMC Srinagar, and SDA to kindly macadamise this road at the earliest.
Sheikh Sartaj
Repair road at Gousia Colony, Chanapora
We, the residents of Gousia Colony Lane-3, Lalnagar Chanapora (Methan Road), would like to bring to the notice of R&B Department that PHE(Jal Shakti) Department had laid underground water pipes in our lane two years ago but the road got damaged due to these pipes and is creating hurdles for pedestrians and vehicles. It is very unfortunate that even after many requests to the concerned department, no action has been taken in this regard.
We once again request the R&B Department to repair and macadamise our lane as soon as possible.
Residents of Gousia Colony,
Lane-3, Lalnagar, Chanapora
'Speed up the drainage repair work at Garipora'
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, urge the authorities to complete repair work of the drainage system in Garipora, Bemina as soon as possible. The work is progressing at a slow pace and seems that it will take years to complete. Due to the ongoing work, people face a lot of problems, especially in the commute. We brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department several times but to no avail.
So, we once again request the authorities to complete the work at the earliest so that the miseries of the people end soon.
Abrar Hussain Hyderi
Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina