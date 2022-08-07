Is Anybody Listening?

'Macadamise Fruit Mandi road at Parimpora'

The Fruit Mandi, Parimpora road in Srinagar is in shambles. The road is full of potholes and has become a nuisance for fruit traders, shopkeepers, and commuters. On one hand, the government is working to make Srinagar a Smart City but the city's roads have not been developed.

Visitors have to cross scores of potholes before making entry to Fruit Mandi. The shopkeepers and fruit traders had raised the issue many times in the past but authorities did not take any action.

Now, I, on behalf of the locals, fruit traders, shopkeepers, and commuters request the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor to kindly look into the matter on top priority keeping in view the seriousness of the problem. I also appeal to Srinagar District Administration, SMC Srinagar, and SDA to kindly macadamise this road at the earliest.

Sheikh Sartaj