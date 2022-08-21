Is Anybody Listening?

Dilapidated road irks Kulgam residents
We, the residents/commuters of district Kulgam, are facing hardships due to the poor condition of the road near the main hospital road, Kulgam. This causes tremendous inconvenience, especially to patients who have medical emergencies. We appeal to the R&B department to macadamise the road at the earliest.
Wani Luqman
Poor road connectivity at Champora, Kupwara
We, the inhabitants of Wani Mohallah, Champora, Kupwara, are facing a lot of problems due to poor road connectivity. We had appealed to various departments and Panchayat Committee to take action but to no avail. As such, we once again appeal to the authorities to take appropriate action as soon as possible so that our problems are mitigated.
Ompora road in shambles
We, the residents of Ompora, Budgam, near the railway station, have been waiting for the past 8 years for macadamisation of road. There are large potholes on this road that fill with water whenever it rains. This causes a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. We had raised the issue a number of times but no action has been taken yet. We once again appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents
Repair the road from Bijbehara Town to Railway Station
The road from Bijbehara Town to Bijbehara Railway Station is in shambles. The traffic from the two districts Shopian and Kulgam have to cross the NH 44 to go to Bijbehara and this crossing being accident prone is proving a major headache for the travellers due to heavy traffic jamming.
We, the affected people, appeal to the concerned authorities to repair the main crossing at the said area so that traffic may pass smoothly without passing through the NH 44 and hence ease the suffering of the people.
Release SKIMS selection list
SKIMS had published an advertisement notification through print media vide advertisement notification number 3 of 2020 dated on 26th June 2020 for different posts. Examination of the above said notice was held from 28th October to 10th December 2020. Then SKIMS declared the results after one year on 4th September 2021.
However, even after nine months of the declaration of the result, the notification for the interview has not been issued. We, the aspirants, are in a state of mental stress and frustration. Also, some of us are going to cross the age bar.
Many candidates have put forward their grievances on the LG grievance portal several times but there was no satisfactory response. Even the honourable High Court had ordered SKIMS Soura to release the final selection lists but nothing has been done till now. So, we once again request the authorities to redress our grievance at the earliest.
Aspirants