Is Anybody Listening?

Release SKIMS selection list

SKIMS had published an advertisement notification through print media vide advertisement notification number 3 of 2020 dated on 26th June 2020 for different posts. Examination of the above said notice was held from 28th October to 10th December 2020. Then SKIMS declared the results after one year on 4th September 2021.

However, even after nine months of the declaration of the result, the notification for the interview has not been issued. We, the aspirants, are in a state of mental stress and frustration. Also, some of us are going to cross the age bar.

Many candidates have put forward their grievances on the LG grievance portal several times but there was no satisfactory response. Even the honourable High Court had ordered SKIMS Soura to release the final selection lists but nothing has been done till now. So, we once again request the authorities to redress our grievance at the earliest.

Aspirants