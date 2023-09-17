Is anybody Listening

Arwani village without drinking water
We, the residents of Arwani village, wish to draw the attention of the authorities to the persistent issue of the lack of drinking water facilities in our area. This problem has caused a lot of inconvenience to the residents for a considerable period, yet it remains unaddressed by the government. Despite being a village with over 1000 families, we do not have access to a reliable source of drinking water. Our village falls on the borderline of Anantnag and Kulgam districts, and regrettably, we have been overlooked by both the district administrations. Our water supply is currently managed by the PHE Division Kulgam, however, our village falls within the jurisdiction of Anantnag. This geographical disparity leaves us at the far end of the water pipeline, resulting in no water reaching us. Furthermore, while the authorities have sanctioned a water supply scheme for our village, its progress has been sluggish, leaving people with no choice but to fetch water from distant locations or resort to consuming contaminated river water, which poses severe health risks.
Now, we request the relevant department heads and the district administrations to intervene and provide drinking water solutions for the people of this area until the sanctioned scheme is completed. Additionally, we request them to accelerate the work on this scheme to alleviate our sufferings as quickly as possible.
Residents of Arwani , Anantnag
Blocked drainage in Gulbagh, Parimpora
We, the residents of Gulbagh, Parimpora, want to bring an important issue into the notice of the concerned authorities. We are facing significant difficulties due to the blockage of drainage in our area. During rainfall, homes located near the clogged drain experience flooding as rainwater does not flow properly, resulting in inconvenience to the residents.
We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter so that this problem gets resolved forthwith.
Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat Gulbagh, Parimpora, Srinagar
Open Ellahi Bagh Chowk diversions
The residents of Ellahi Bagh's 90 Feet Road are facing a dire situation during evening hours due to the closure of two diversions at Ellahi Bagh Chowk. This unfortunate circumstance has led to severe traffic congestion, causing immense inconvenience to the public. We urge the authorities to take immediate action to resolve this pressing issue. We request the SSP Traffic, Srinagar to personally visit this location, particularly during the evening hours, to witness the problem firsthand. It is imperative that the diversions are reopened, and Traffic Police personnel are stationed in this congested area to provide a much-needed relief to the residents.
M A Jan On behalf of the residents of 90 Feet Road, Ellahi Bagh
No drainage system at Rustum Mohalla, Hajibagh
We, the residents of Rustum Mohalla, HMT, would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the lack of drainage facility in our locality. The road adjacent to the Parimpora-Soibugh road which leads to the left bank of the Doodh Ganga is in dire need of a drain. Light Motor Vehicles (LMvs) ply on this road which leads to unimaginable difficulties. Water gets logged and pedestrians face difficulties. Therefore, we request the authorities concerned to take immediate steps in this regard.
Asif Nazir Hajibagh, HMT, Srinagar