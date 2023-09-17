Is anybody Listening

Arwani village without drinking water

We, the residents of Arwani village, wish to draw the attention of the authorities to the persistent issue of the lack of drinking water facilities in our area. This problem has caused a lot of inconvenience to the residents for a considerable period, yet it remains unaddressed by the government. Despite being a village with over 1000 families, we do not have access to a reliable source of drinking water. Our village falls on the borderline of Anantnag and Kulgam districts, and regrettably, we have been overlooked by both the district administrations. Our water supply is currently managed by the PHE Division Kulgam, however, our village falls within the jurisdiction of Anantnag. This geographical disparity leaves us at the far end of the water pipeline, resulting in no water reaching us. Furthermore, while the authorities have sanctioned a water supply scheme for our village, its progress has been sluggish, leaving people with no choice but to fetch water from distant locations or resort to consuming contaminated river water, which poses severe health risks.

Now, we request the relevant department heads and the district administrations to intervene and provide drinking water solutions for the people of this area until the sanctioned scheme is completed. Additionally, we request them to accelerate the work on this scheme to alleviate our sufferings as quickly as possible.