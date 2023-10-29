Is Anybody Listening?

Check-e-Methan residents demand road macadamisation
We, the residents of Check-e-Methan, BaghiMehtab, Srinagar, are facing significant difficulties due to the deteriorating condition of the link road in our area. The poor road condition is causing substantial problems for us, as inhabitants face immense difficulties when venturing out. It is disheartening that despite the passage of several years, the road has not been paved or repaired. During the rainy season, the roads turn into a cesspool.
We have made numerous appeals to the relevant authorities, requesting that our road be properly maintained and macadamised. Regrettably, no action has been taken by the concerned department till now. We earnestly request Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha’s administration to intervene in this matter and direct the relevant department to take immediate action.
Residents
Through Syed Faisal
KhurshidBeigh
Shamasabad Sector-4
Bemina residents demand streetlights installation
We, the residents of Shamasabad, Sector-4, Bemina, have been facing difficulties, especially during Fajr and Isha times, due to the lack of streetlights in our area. Despite our continuous efforts over the past six years to address this issue with Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), we have not yet received a resolution. Therefore, we earnestly request the authorities to promptly install streetlights in our area.
Muhammad Aaqib Mir
Resident of Shamasabad
MacadamiseAlbani Islamic School Lane, Nowgam link road
We, the residents of Albani Islamic School Lane-1 and Lane-2, Nowgam, are facing significant difficulties due to the deteriorating condition of the road in our locality. We repeatedly voiced concern about the state of our roads which have made it extremely challenging for us to commute. It is disheartening that despite the passage of several years, no action has been taken to address this issue.
During the rainy season, the roads become virtually impassable and transform into pools of stagnant water. We have reached out to the relevant department numerous times, requesting that our roads be properly paved, but regrettably, no action has been initiated by the responsible department. Once again, we earnestly request the administration under Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha's leadership to intervene in this matter and direct the concerned department to take immediate corrective measures.
Residents
Through Yousuf-ul-Ali
KathiDarwaza residents demand urgent traffic solution
We, the residents of KathiDarwaza, Rainawari, kindly request the concerned Traffic Police authorities to ensure a smooth flow of traffic near the GurdwaraChattiPadshahi, as it often experiences disruptions. We face a lot of inconvenience during the office hours. Therefore, we request the authorities to look into the matter.
Residents of KathiDarwaza, Rainawari