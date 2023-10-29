Is Anybody Listening?

Check-e-Methan residents demand road macadamisation

We, the residents of Check-e-Methan, BaghiMehtab, Srinagar, are facing significant difficulties due to the deteriorating condition of the link road in our area. The poor road condition is causing substantial problems for us, as inhabitants face immense difficulties when venturing out. It is disheartening that despite the passage of several years, the road has not been paved or repaired. During the rainy season, the roads turn into a cesspool.

We have made numerous appeals to the relevant authorities, requesting that our road be properly maintained and macadamised. Regrettably, no action has been taken by the concerned department till now. We earnestly request Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha’s administration to intervene in this matter and direct the relevant department to take immediate action.

Residents

Through Syed Faisal

KhurshidBeigh