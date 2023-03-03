Islamia College admits students for 2023 session on Common Universities Test merit

The test is for various under graduate (UG/IPG) programmes offered by the college for academic session 2023. Earlier the College used to admit students to all its UG/IPG programmes based on the marks obtained in Class XII Board Exam, the switch over now to admission through CUET-UG will enable the college to upscale its admission for various UG programmes to get motivated students to pursue their chosen academic journey in their desired subject in the college and give a further fillip to academic and research pursuits going on in the college.

Islamia College is currently onboard the National Testing Agency (NTA) to admit students on the basis of score in CUET-UG for the 20 UG/IPG programmes offered by the college in a specific Major to be chosen by a candidate. The domain subject to be tested for a programme has been decided by the college and is mapped on the NTA. The CUET tests language, domain-specific subject, general aptitude and reasoning skills of a candidate and gives a common platform and equal opportunity to candidates to select the “subject of their choice in their chosen College/ University.