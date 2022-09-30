Islamia College celebrates Gandhi Jayanti related events

The Principal of the College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, said that the life and teachings of the Father of Nation are a torch bearer for all of us in all walks of our lives. He exhorted the students that in today’s conflict-ridden times the need of hour is to imbibe and practice the teaching of Gandhi for achieving lasting peace in the world.

The fortnight long celebrations were carried out by the three NSS units of the college. The activities were tailored around the themes of peace, truth, non-violence, discipline, education, cleanliness etc. To provide an opportunity to the students to understand and imbibe these values taught by Gandhi.