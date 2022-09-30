Islamia College celebrates Gandhi Jayanti related events

Srinagar, Sep 30: To revisit the cardinal principles of peace, truth and non-violence espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, the Islamia college started Gandhi Jayanti celebrations from 10 September.
The same will culminate on 1 October 2022. During the fortnight long commemorations, a large number of students of the college enthusiastically participated in various activities and programs that highlighted various aspects of life and teaching of Gandhiji. Inaugurating the celebrations,
The Principal of the College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, said that the life and teachings of the Father of Nation are a torch bearer for all of us in all walks of our lives. He exhorted the students that in today’s conflict-ridden times the need of hour is to imbibe and practice the teaching of Gandhi for achieving lasting peace in the world.
The fortnight long celebrations were carried out by the three NSS units of the college. The activities were tailored around the themes of peace, truth, non-violence, discipline, education, cleanliness etc. To provide an opportunity to the students to understand and imbibe these values taught by Gandhi.