Islamia College holds workshop on CUET UG- 2023

Srinagar, Mar 17: The Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) Srinagar organised a day-long orientation cum workshop on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG- 2023.
The workshop was organized for admission coordinators of Degree Colleges of Kashmir division.
The workshop was organized on the directions of Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Alok Kumar who had instructed the colleges to reach out to prospective admission seekers.
“The workshop was held to sensitize the admission coordinators of colleges about CUET-UG (2023) so as to bridge the gap of lack of awareness among 10+2 prospective admission aspirants about the Common University Entrance Test (CUCET) UG (2023),” the handout reads.
Principal ICSC Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, inaugurated the workshop and gave a detailed presentation titled CUET-UG: A Way Forward. He informed the participants that CUET-UG was a big leap for the College admission process in J&K UT and it will streamline the admission by way of bringing meritorious students to the programmes of their choice and ensure a timeline for the admission process.
He emphasised that the admissions through CUET-2023 in Colleges will bring more sheen to College education in UT of J&K.
Director Colleges J&K Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai, commended the College for holding such workshops noting that such workshops were needed to create awareness among 10+2 prospective admission aspirants owing to their lack of awareness and confusion about CUET-UG (2023).
She exhorted the participant admission co-ordinators to share the takeaways from today’s workshop and help the prospective admission seekers about CUET-UG (2023).
Senior Director (Exams) National Testing Agency (NTA) Dr.Sadhna Parashar joined the workshop as a special guest through an online mode and held an interactive session with participant admission coordinators.
In her message to participants, she informed that CUET-UG (2023) was a single exit exam as has been envisaged in NEP 2020 and gives opportunity to students to choose a college or University of their choice.