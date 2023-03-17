Islamia College holds workshop on CUET UG- 2023

“The workshop was held to sensitize the admission coordinators of colleges about CUET-UG (2023) so as to bridge the gap of lack of awareness among 10+2 prospective admission aspirants about the Common University Entrance Test (CUCET) UG (2023),” the handout reads.

Principal ICSC Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, inaugurated the workshop and gave a detailed presentation titled CUET-UG: A Way Forward. He informed the participants that CUET-UG was a big leap for the College admission process in J&K UT and it will streamline the admission by way of bringing meritorious students to the programmes of their choice and ensure a timeline for the admission process.