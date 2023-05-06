Islamia College, KAN organise conference on Corporate Governance

Speakers highlighted the need for bringing in various elements of corporate governance in all spheres of Corporate management and operations.

It was further brought to notice that the apparent disconnect between Academia and industry needs to be removed to bring in efficiency in industry and promote entrepreneurship among the student community.

Dr Khurshid Ahmed, principal of the college spoke about the college. He expressed that this workshop will provide an overview of the current state of corporate governance in the state which has gained relevance and prominence in the global society.