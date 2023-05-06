Islamia College, KAN organise conference on Corporate Governance

Srinagar, May 6: Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar in collaboration with Kashmir Angel Network (KAN) organised a day-long conference on the scope and concerns of Corporate Governance at Islamia College.
The workshop also celebrated India’s G-20 presidency and focused on unlocking opportunities for the students in the areas of Industry, Innovation, Education, Skill Development & other Entrepreneurships. Spread over three sessions on perspectives related to Introduction, Technical, and Industry, the event was one of its kind on the subject organized by the Angel network in collaboration with the Islamia College of science and Commerce.
Irtif Lone introduced Kashmir Angel Network, and its role in building up an enabling ecosystem for youngsters to undertake startups.
Speakers highlighted the need for bringing in various elements of corporate governance in all spheres of Corporate management and operations.
It was further brought to notice that the apparent disconnect between Academia and industry needs to be removed to bring in efficiency in industry and promote entrepreneurship among the student community.
Dr Khurshid Ahmed, principal of the college spoke about the college. He expressed that this workshop will provide an overview of the current state of corporate governance in the state which has gained relevance and prominence in the global society.
Shabir Ahmed Handoo, Chairman of KAN set the tone by presenting an introductory overview of the event. The session concluded with talk by a reputed journalist of Kashmir, Masood Hussain. He pointed to the macro-economic indicators and the business gaps available in the market.
The technical session was graced by an eminent group of speakers, throwing light on different dimensions of corporate governance. It included Farukh Khan, CA Akeel Fayaz Mattoo and Zubair Iqbal, former Regional head HDFC Bank.
The post lunch session was the Industry session, where a set of speakers shared their experiences with the audience. The speakers in this session included Mehmood ur Rashid, Prof Seema Bashir, Irfan Zargar, M Ashraf Mir, Saad Parvez, Mahmood Ahmed Shah. The event generated good response from the participants.
Chief Guest of the occasion Masood Hussain (Managing Editor Kashmir Life) talked about corporate governance from J & K Perspective. He emphasised student should explore ways and means to expedite natural resources for startup. During the technical session
Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director Industries and Commerce, Zubair Iqbal Principal Consultant Max Life, Former Regional Head, HDFC, Farukh Shah, Senior HR Manager I-Quasar spoke on the occasion.
Dr Seema Bashir, HOD Commerce & Management Studies ICSC also spoke on the occasion.