Islamia College organises lecture

Principal of the College Professor (Dr.) Khursheed A. Khan welcomed the guest speaker, faculty & students. He expressed his satisfaction that such lectures shall help students to better understanding of healthy and happy life. Staff Secretary of the College, Professor Abdul Majid expressed having a balanced diet includes aiming to eat portions, fruits and vegetables a day. Chief Coordinator of G-20 & Mission Life programmes in the campus Dr. Zahoor Ahmad said that interaction with experts on the importance of food and nutrition shall help students to overcome stress levels. The chief guest and keynote speaker, Professor (Dr.) Mohmmad Ashraf Ganiee, Head, in his presentation gave a broader vision about healthy life style. He focused on how to live a healthy life which is pivotal for everyone.

“Students should need to know about healthy lifestyles and food they consume,” he said. He stressed students should do exercise regularly, eat balanced diet, adapt healthy life style, possess a positive attitude and have a good sleep schedule.