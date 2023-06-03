Islamia College organises lecture

Srinagar, June 3: As part of G-20 celebrations, a special lecture by Dr. Mohmmad Ashraf Ganiee of SKIMS, Head Department of Clinical Research, Endocrinologist, SKIMS Soura was held in Islamia College here.
Principal of the College Professor (Dr.) Khursheed A. Khan welcomed the guest speaker, faculty & students. He expressed his satisfaction that such lectures shall help students to better understanding of healthy and happy life. Staff Secretary of the College, Professor Abdul Majid expressed having a balanced diet includes aiming to eat portions, fruits and vegetables a day. Chief Coordinator of G-20 & Mission Life programmes in the campus Dr. Zahoor Ahmad said that interaction with experts on the importance of food and nutrition shall help students to overcome stress levels. The chief guest and keynote speaker, Professor (Dr.) Mohmmad Ashraf Ganiee, Head, in his presentation gave a broader vision about healthy life style. He focused on how to live a healthy life which is pivotal for everyone.
“Students should need to know about healthy lifestyles and food they consume,” he said. He stressed students should do exercise regularly, eat balanced diet, adapt healthy life style, possess a positive attitude and have a good sleep schedule.
He deliberated on PCOS and its preventive measures. He applauded college administration for conducting such lectures. Dr Mohmmad Yaseen Dar, coordinator of the event stressed the role of aromatherapy in his presentation. He highlighted the importance of balanced diet which has a big impact on our bodies. Dr. Abid Hussain modulated the series of event. Dr. S. M.M.Akram, Dr Shameem A Shameem, Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Tak, Dr. Hakeem Arshid Hussain, Prof. Imran Tariq Raha attended the lecture. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof. Javid Hussain was also present.
An overwhelming response was seen from the PG Departments of Chemistry, Zoology, Botany besides students from other departments also attended the lecture. Dr. Nusrat Parveen, NSS office of the College & Coordinator of Mission Life expressed vote of thanks. Dr Syed A. Untoo Media Secretary of ICSC, Srinagar was also present.