Islamia College rolls out National Education Policy

Srinagar: The Islamia College of Science and Commerce started classes for batch-2022 as per the academic calendar and as per National Education Policy 2020 guidelines.
UGC, the National regulatory body of Higher Education approved the launch of National Education Policy, NEP-2020 due to which the undergraduate education has to undergo a major overhaul.
The decision of introducing National Education Policy from the current academic year was taken by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Manoj Sinha and its implementation plan was rolled out by the Department of Higher Education, Jammu and Kashmir. Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department Rohit Kansal (IAS) monitoring the implementation plan desired complete adherence to common academic calendar.
Principal of College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir welcomed the students who were granted admission in fourteen major subjects and subsequently in an online mode were allocated minor and multidisciplinary courses on the basis of merit and intake. In his address he explained the “students about different disciplines for both 3+1 years and 4+1 years Hon’s /IPG and research programmes offered by the college.”
Students who constitute the first batch under NEP-2020 were taken through induction process and were explained the broader contours of subject selection.
They were informed that twenty five percent evaluation of the academic deliverance shall be held through continuous assessment for which they will have to be regular to classes.