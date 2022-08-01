Islamia College rolls out National Education Policy

The decision of introducing National Education Policy from the current academic year was taken by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Manoj Sinha and its implementation plan was rolled out by the Department of Higher Education, Jammu and Kashmir. Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department Rohit Kansal (IAS) monitoring the implementation plan desired complete adherence to common academic calendar.

Principal of College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir welcomed the students who were granted admission in fourteen major subjects and subsequently in an online mode were allocated minor and multidisciplinary courses on the basis of merit and intake. In his address he explained the “students about different disciplines for both 3+1 years and 4+1 years Hon’s /IPG and research programmes offered by the college.”