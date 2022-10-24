Kashmir

Islamia College to offer skill development courses

Srinagar, Oct 24: Having the honor of being the first college in the UT of J&K to implement NEP 2020, the Islamia College of Science and Commerce has added another feather to its cap by offering embedded 2 credit skill courses according to NEP guidelines to 1st and 2nd semester students.

In  sync with the vision  of the Higher  Education  Department the   college is offering a basket of skill courses that will give an edge  to    students in acquiring a skill that will enable them to earn while learning as the courses have been prepared taking market demand into consideration.

Some of  the courses offered include Hydro phonics , No- code App development, Essential Oils Extraction, Fermentation Biotechnology, Aromatherapy, Computerized accounting, Creative writing in English, Harnessing solar energy, Repair and Maintenance  of Power supply, inverter and UPS, Computational Mathematics , etc.

The college also intends to start in near future optional skill certificate courses in collaboration with relevant sector skill councils. For launch  of  certificate  courses in  Software Development and Computer Hardware and Networking college has  completed the  process and is signing an  MOU with NASSCOM   and  ESSCI in near  future.

In another first, the college has stuck to its academic calendar and ensured that the academic journey of students of Batch 2019 is completed as per the set timelines despite challenges like COVID-19. The batch  2019  has completed their programmes within defined timelines  whose results were declared today on 22  October. Final transcripts will be issued from 2  November  onwards.

