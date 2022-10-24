Islamia College to offer skill development courses

Srinagar, Oct 24: Having the honor of being the first college in the UT of J&K to implement NEP 2020, the Islamia College of Science and Commerce has added another feather to its cap by offering embedded 2 credit skill courses according to NEP guidelines to 1st and 2nd semester students.

In sync with the vision of the Higher Education Department the college is offering a basket of skill courses that will give an edge to students in acquiring a skill that will enable them to earn while learning as the courses have been prepared taking market demand into consideration.