Islamia College to organise innovative Mobile App competition

The competition invites Innovative Mobile Application ideas from the school and college students of UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

“In view of implementation of NEP 2020 in the UT of J&K the Department of Higher Education is having a special focus for Skill and Innovation. NEP 2020 envisages fostering an innovation culture and providing an enabling atmosphere to encourage ideation and startups. The fact is that our youth are full of innovative ideas. They need a platform to nurture and hand-hold their ideas to find solutions to our day-to-day problems and thereby start their own entrepreneurship journey,” a statement issued by the college said.