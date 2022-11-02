Islamia College to organise innovative Mobile App competition

Srinagar, Nov 2: Islamia College Innovation and Incubation Hub Centre (ICSC-IIC) is organising an innovative Mobile Application Idea Competition under the title “App Marathon: An Innovative Mobile Application to solve our day-to-day problems”.
The competition invites Innovative Mobile Application ideas from the school and college students of UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
“In view of implementation of NEP 2020 in the UT of J&K the Department of Higher Education is having a special focus for Skill and Innovation. NEP 2020 envisages fostering an innovation culture and providing an enabling atmosphere to encourage ideation and startups. The fact is that our youth are full of innovative ideas. They need a platform to nurture and hand-hold their ideas to find solutions to our day-to-day problems and thereby start their own entrepreneurship journey,” a statement issued by the college said.
“The Mobile Application could be related to the following fields and not limited to: Handicrafts & Traditional Technologies/ Energy Conservation/ Horticulture and Agriculture/ Food Processing/ Grassroot Innovation/New Products and Services/Traffic Management.”
“A two page write – up about the idea and applicability of the idea and how it can be put into practice with the name of the student(s), Name of School / College, contact details should be submitted toiicislamiacollege@gmail.com with copy to principal@islamiacollege.edu.inby or before 25th of Nov 2022.”
The submitted mobile application idea will be evaluated by an evaluation committee comprising experts from industry, academia, innovation and entrepreneurship on the criteria of “novelty of the Idea/Complexity/Clarity in Details/Flexibility and Practicality/Scale of impact.”
“The top fifteen short listed Idea holders shall be invited to give a presentation (online mode for outstation students) before the evaluation committee. To support the ideation of our youth and encourage them to pursue the journey further, College will be giving a cash prize of Rs 30,000/-, Rs 25,000/-, and Rs 20,000/- for first three winners respectively and runners ups will be given a consolation prize of ?5000/- each along with a certificate as well.”