Islamic seminary partially gutted in fire in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam, Jul 29: A religious seminary was partially gutted in a fire mishap at Khadipora village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out at Darul Uloom Sawa-us-Sabeel Khadipora this afternoon.
Soona after, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.
However, before the fire could be extinguished, the third storey of religious seminary was gutted partially in the blaze, the official informed.
No casualty or injury was reported in the incident, a police officer said, adding that the cause of fire is aapparently an electric short circuit.