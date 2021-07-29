Islamic seminary partially gutted in fire in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam, Jul 29: A religious seminary was partially gutted in a fire mishap at Khadipora village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon.

Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out at Darul Uloom Sawa-us-Sabeel Khadipora this afternoon.

Soona after, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.