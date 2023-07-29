Islamic University of Science and Technology | Tribal studies recognised as thrust area of research

Awantipora, July 29: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has announced that tribal studies have been formally recognised as a thrust area of research at the University.
According to a press release, the University’s proposal for research on tribal studies with a focus on socio-economic and political inclusion of Gujjar and Bakarwals has received approval from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The project aligns with the Strategic Plan of IUST, as it emphasizes research focused on addressing pertinent societal issues and developing impactful policy interventions. Tribal Studies, with a focus on the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of Jammu and Kashmir, being recognized as a thrust area at IUST marks a significant step forward in our pursuit of knowledge, and the university has plans to make further contributions in this domain.
Congratulating the Principal investigator of the Project Dr Mehak Majeed from the Department of Economics, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo expressed his appreciation for the theme of the project and the identified outcome. He reiterated the university’s commitment to promoting research in both Science & Technology and Humanities for the sustainable and inclusive well-being of the society. Prof Romshoo encouraged all faculty members to explore pioneering areas of research that contribute to the progress and development of our nation.