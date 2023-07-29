Islamic University of Science and Technology | Tribal studies recognised as thrust area of research

According to a press release, the University’s proposal for research on tribal studies with a focus on socio-economic and political inclusion of Gujjar and Bakarwals has received approval from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The project aligns with the Strategic Plan of IUST, as it emphasizes research focused on addressing pertinent societal issues and developing impactful policy interventions. Tribal Studies, with a focus on the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of Jammu and Kashmir, being recognized as a thrust area at IUST marks a significant step forward in our pursuit of knowledge, and the university has plans to make further contributions in this domain.