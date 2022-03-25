ISRO, IUST sign MoU to study Himalayan Ecosystem

The IUST was represented at the MoU signing ceremony by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who was joined by the heads of all the participating institutes. During his remarks at the MoU signing event, Professor Romshoo expressed gratitude to ISRO for seeking IUST's participation in the national project and assured the partners that IUST will make a significant contribution to attaining the project's goals. He also stated that the project will contribute in the generation of knowledge on critical ecosystem services that would feed national policymaking and planning for judicious water resource management, climate change adaptation, and other relevant sectors in the Himalayas.