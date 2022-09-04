Ist Charri Mubarak Yatra taken out after partition in Teethwal Karnah

Kupwara: In a significant development Hindu devotees for the first time after partition took out Charri Mubarak Yatra up to white-line, the last point on Line of Control (LoC) today on Sharda divas.

The yatra started with puja at under construction Sharda temple, followed by holy bath at sangam of Kishenganga & Qazi nag at Teetwal.

Later over hundred people from all faiths took part in the yatra starting from Sharda Temple to crossing bridge.

The devotees were carrying a banner depicting Sharda Peeth & Dargah Hazratbal to show the places of cross LoC pilgrimages. The devotees raised slogans in favor of reopening of Sharda Peeth.