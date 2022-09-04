Ist Charri Mubarak Yatra taken out after partition in Teethwal Karnah

Kupwara: In a significant development Hindu devotees for the first time after partition took out Charri Mubarak Yatra up to white-line, the last point on Line of Control (LoC) today on Sharda divas.
The yatra started with puja at under construction Sharda temple, followed by holy bath at sangam of Kishenganga & Qazi nag at Teetwal.
Later over hundred people from all faiths took part in the yatra starting from Sharda Temple to crossing bridge.
The devotees were carrying a banner depicting Sharda Peeth & Dargah Hazratbal to show the places of cross LoC pilgrimages. The devotees raised slogans in favor of reopening of Sharda Peeth.
A good number of Sharda mission followers from the other side of Line of Control (LoC) had gathered across the bridge in Chilhana to greet the devotees of the yatra.
The event was led by Ravinder Pandita Head & founder Save Sharda Committee Kashmir. He stressed on both governments of India and Pakistan to provide hassle free permission to devotees of either side so that they can visit the places of their faith.
The locals of Teethwal, however, had gathered in a good number in support of the yatra. They demanded that authorities should take concrete steps so that the people across LoC visit on either side and perform their religious rituals.
Local administration had made all the necessary arrangements for the yatra. An official said that over hundred devotees participated in the yatra. “Hopefully in coming years, more people will take part in the yatra,” he added.