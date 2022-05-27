Ist Hajj flight from J&K to take-off from Sgr on June 5: HCI

Srinagar, May 27 : Member Hajj Committee of India (HCI) Er Aijaz Hussain Friday said that the first Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take-off from Srinagar International Airport on June 5.
All arrangements for the smooth and hassle-free Hajj 2022 are in place and HCoI will ensure all the facilities for the Hajj aspirants. “First Hajj-2022 flight from J&K will take off from Srinagar airport on June 5,” Er Aijaz said and urged the aspirants to pack their bags and get ready for the holy pilgrimage.
This year, as per the Saudi Government, one million Muslims from across the globe will perform Hajj 2022 amid strict adherence to Covid SoPs. From India, 83000 Muslims and from J&K almost 7000 Muslims will perform the Hajj. HCoI has been on tenterhooks to ensure all the possible facilities are in place to facilitate Hujaj.