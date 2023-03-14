IT Dept plants scores of apple trees, stone fruits to increase green cover in Rajbagh campus

On Tuesday, officers and staff of Income Tax Department, Srinagar planted 81 plants mainly comprising of Apple, walnut, peach plum charry, apricot & hazelnut in its Rajbagh campus to increase the green cover and create micro forest, it said.

"On this occasion, Jahanzeb Akhtar, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar was the Chief guest who planted saplings of walnut & plum tree. She stressed on making environment friendly choices and minimum plastic usage in daily life to reduce the carbon footprints and make environment sustainable for long. She also stressed that planting trees was not enough and, nurturing them would be even more important. She has personally taken initiative in launching multiple green initiatives in Amritsar, Ludhiana Jalandhar Bathinda, Pathankot etc, " the statement said.

She also directed officers of Srinagar to replicate this initiative in other parts of the valley.The occasion was also graced by M.P. Singh, Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar, Rajeev Gubgotra, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar, Gulzarin Akhtar, Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar and other officers and officials of the department.