It is duty of courts to ensure frivolous litigation is weeded out at its outset: HC

Dismissing a petition with regard to partition of an estate left by a person in Kargil, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar imposed costs of Rs 50000 on the petitioners to be deposited in the Advocates’ Welfare Fund within four weeks.

The Court noted that it is true that the courts should not be hypersensitive in discharge of their functions saying that does not mean that they should become mute spectators to the attempts made by the unscrupulous litigants who approach the Courts only with a view to abusing the process of law.