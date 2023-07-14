It is duty of courts to ensure frivolous litigation is weeded out at its outset: HC

Srinagar, July 14: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Friday held that it is duty of the Courts to ensure that frivolous and vexatious litigation is weeded out at its outset so that it does not come in the way of a genuine litigant seeking justice.
Dismissing a petition with regard to partition of an estate left by a person in Kargil, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar imposed costs of Rs 50000 on the petitioners to be deposited in the Advocates’ Welfare Fund within four weeks.
The Court noted that it is true that the courts should not be hypersensitive in discharge of their functions saying that does not mean that they should become mute spectators to the attempts made by the unscrupulous litigants who approach the Courts only with a view to abusing the process of law.
“It is, thus, the duty of the Courts to ensure that frivolous and vexatious litigation is weeded out at its outset, so that it does not come in the way of a genuine litigant seeking justice from what they treat as Temple of Justice.”
“The instant petition is one such litigation”, the Court said.
The matter, the court said, is pending before Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kargil.
The Court underscored that “the matters like the title to the land, partition and distribution of shares amongst the co-sharers etc cannot be decided without making reference to the revenue record.
The Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, who is seized of the partition proceedings, the court said, is well within his right to call for reports from the concerned Revenue Officers to know the exact status of the subject property as reflected in the revenue records.
“The petitioners or any other party to the proceedings are/is equally well within their/his right to object to such a report and persuade the Deputy Commissioner not to accept it”.
The Court observed that the petitioners have come to it only to ensure that the proceedings are somehow protracted. “The protraction of the proceedings obviously helps the petitioners, who claim-ably are in possession of the subject property.”
No effective order, the court said, has been so far passed by the DC Kargil, nor have any proceedings adverse to the interest of the petitioners taken place.
The Court said the petitioners, if at any stage, were aggrieved of some order, interim or final, passed by the DC, Kargil, were entitled to file an appeal or revision before the Competent Authority.