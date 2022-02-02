It steers clear of J&K: NC

Srinagar, Feb 2: National Conference (NC) Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 was a blend of sophistry and wordplay and had left stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir excluded and ignored.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that the budget had failed to enthuse all stakeholders as it was prepared with no public participation and consultation with the stakeholders in J&K. “The budget has failed to tackle the problems of unemployment, and inflation. This budget will only increase inequality and leave the largest section of our population,” Dar said.