It will further divide people: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Feb 5: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday rejected the proposed major changes in the assembly constituencies by Delimitation Commission and said that such things were unacceptable to the people of the region.
A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as saying that despite several meetings of various political parties with Delimitation Commission, where they discussed their view point regarding, the commission totally neglected those demands.
“They have ignored all the demands. There is need for immediate review of such decisions and it is not accepted to the people of J&K,” he said.
Yaseen said people still had hope from the Delimitation Commission as it was an independent body but further divide in existing constituencies would not be accepted at all. "It will further led to sufferings of the common man,” he said. “Delimitation Commission has proposed the draft without knowing the ground situation and geography. It seems there is no planning and long-term strategy before them and people are being divided further." Hakeem appealed Prime Minister, Home Minister and Election Commission of India to intervene in the matter so that the Delimitation Commission reviews their decision.