It’s an exercise in disruption: PC

“The Delimitation Commission’s refusal to change its earlier assertions are least surprising. Now we have a new wondrous invention in the form of a parliamentary constituency invented by merging two regions - south Kashmir and Rajouri. The inhabitants of these two regions have totally different aspirations, the problems and challenges they face are completely different, the topography is different and yet for reasons best known to the commission they actually merged two distinct regions to carve out a single parliamentary constituency,” the statement said.