It's time sections in Kashmir overcome selective dementia, condemn civilian killings: Army officer

"We need to understand that we are being attacked at the very root -- be it education, business, livelihood -- and those doing it cannot be a friend of mine. This has to be understood by a common Kashmiri," said Lt Gen Dhillon, who served as a captain in north Kashmir during 1990 and went on to head the XV Corps overlooking security along the Line of Control as well as hinterland.



Referring to the period he was posted as a captain in north Kashmir's Kupwara district in January 1990 when insurgency erupted in the valley, he said the percentage of the people affected by it and those involved in it were both in single digits, but 80 to 90 per cent of the population remained silent to the happenings.



"Kashmiri Pandits were made to leave Kashmir. It is not just Kashmiri Pandits, but a part of the soul of Kashmir left. Kashmiri Pandits were the mainstay of the education system in the valley. What happened in 1989-90 when terrorism started, the first casualties were the schools that have been burnt down," he said.



He said the people who were doing this did not want an education system in the Kashmiri society and wanted to crush the spirit of Kashmiriyat .



He also added that militants ensured that Jammu and Kashmir lacked behind the rest of the country and the main reason for it was the eruption of militancy in the erstwhile state.



"When the benefits of global economy accrued and India started getting its benefits, it was the same time when terrorism started in the valley in 1990 as a result Jammu and Kashmir lost this opportunity to be part of the global economy and avail its benefits," he said.



Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted civilian killings in the past few weeks.