Have formulated plan for academic, innovative excellence: VC IUST

Srinagar, Nov 8: Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology Prof Shakil Romshoo announced a strategy plan for academic excellence as the varsity celebrated its 17th foundation day on Tuesday.
A spokesperson of the university said that Romshoo was the Chief Guest and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K.Pole was Guest of Honour for the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Romshoo reflected on the growth and achievements of the University. “The University has made remarkable growth in the last seventeen years and to take on this mission further, we came up with the IUST Strategy Plan which is a roadmap to ensure academic and innovative excellence of the University," he said.
Pandurang K. Pole during his address said, “The institution has made significant academic contributions towards the society such as the various patents which can be further commercialised.
He said that administration would join hands to resolve the land issues, which IUST is facing. He further said: “Religion and Science should go hand in hand to balance nature.”
He suggested the students undertake quality research on contemporary issues for the betterment of society.
Strengthening the connection with its Alumni, the event saw a panel discussion on “Back to roots” with some prominent alumni working successfully in diverse sectors. Among the notables were Haamid Bukhari, Central Civil Services officer who cleared All India Civil Service Examination in 2016 conducted by UPSC & is currently manning the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ field office in Kashmir as head.
Bukhari in his speech talked about his journey in IUST & credited the varsity for whatever little he has achieved in his life. Prof. Lily Want, Dean Outreach IUST moderated the discussion and spoke about the idea behind initiating the outreach programme of the University.