Have formulated plan for academic, innovative excellence: VC IUST

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Romshoo reflected on the growth and achievements of the University. “The University has made remarkable growth in the last seventeen years and to take on this mission further, we came up with the IUST Strategy Plan which is a roadmap to ensure academic and innovative excellence of the University," he said.

Pandurang K. Pole during his address said, “The institution has made significant academic contributions towards the society such as the various patents which can be further commercialised.

He said that administration would join hands to resolve the land issues, which IUST is facing. He further said: “Religion and Science should go hand in hand to balance nature.”