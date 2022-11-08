IUST celebrates 17th foundation day

Srinagar, Nov 8: Islamic University of Science and Technology celebrated its 17-th foundation day today with great enthusiasm.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo was the chief guest and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, was the guest of honour for the event.
Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Romshoo reflected on the growth and achievements of the University and said, “The University has made remarkable growth in the last seventeen years and to take on this mission further, we came up with the IUST strategy plan which is a roadmap to ensure academic and innovative excellence of the University”.
The guest of honor Pandurang Pole during his address said, “The institution has made significant academic contributions towards the society such as the various patents which can be further commercialized.”
He ensured administration would join hands to resolve the land issues, which IUST is facing. “Religion and Science should go hand in hand to balance nature.”
He suggested the students undertake quality research on contemporary issues for the betterment of society.
Strengthening the connection with its alumni, the event saw a panel discussion on “Back to Roots” with some prominent alumni working successfully in diverse sectors. Among the notables were Haamid Bukhari, Central Civil Services officer who cleared All India Civil Service Examination in 2016 conducted by UPSC and is currently manning the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ field office in Kashmir as head. Bukhari in his speech talked about his journey in IUST and credited the varsity for whatever little he has achieved in his life.
Terming the college days as a reformative phase of life, he called IUST no lesser than his other alma mater, JNU where he had enrolled himself for Masters in Politics and International Studies before clearing the Civil Services.