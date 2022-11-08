IUST celebrates 17th foundation day

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo was the chief guest and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, was the guest of honour for the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Romshoo reflected on the growth and achievements of the University and said, “The University has made remarkable growth in the last seventeen years and to take on this mission further, we came up with the IUST strategy plan which is a roadmap to ensure academic and innovative excellence of the University”.