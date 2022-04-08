IUST celebrates World Health Day

Chief Guest of the occasion, Prof. Mohd Ayub Qadri, commended the Nursing College for organising the event on this year’s theme. In his speech he emphasized that it was everyone's responsibility to save the world “so that our next generation can inherit a healthy world.”

While highlighting the importance of the day, Principal SMMCNMT IUST, Asmat Parveen welcomed all the guests and focused on the importance of this year’s theme and its impact on overall health. She opined that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year were due to avoidable environmental causes, which included the climate crisis as the single biggest health threat facing humanity (WHO).