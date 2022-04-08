IUST celebrates World Health Day

Awantipora, Apr 8: World Health Day on the theme “Our Planet, Our Health” was celebrated by Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, IUST.
Chief Guest of the occasion, Prof. Mohd Ayub Qadri, commended the Nursing College for organising the event on this year’s theme. In his speech he emphasized that it was everyone's responsibility to save the world “so that our next generation can inherit a healthy world.”
While highlighting the importance of the day, Principal SMMCNMT IUST, Asmat Parveen welcomed all the guests and focused on the importance of this year’s theme and its impact on overall health. She opined that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year were due to avoidable environmental causes, which included the climate crisis as the single biggest health threat facing humanity (WHO).
During the programme various students took part in the speech and poster presentation dealing with issues “like effect of climatic changes on health, effect of lifestyle on health and clean air etc.” Later participants were felicitated on the occasion.
On the sidelines, as part of IUST's Outreach Programme, Syed Mantaqui Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, organised an awareness programme on World Health Day in collaboration with Block Medical Officer PHC/UHTC Mattan and GMC Anantnag.
While highlighting the importance of creating awareness among the general population regarding maintaining health, BMO, Dr. M. Ashraf Padder gave a detailed account of urgent actions needed to keep “humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.”
B.Sc. Nursing interns participated in the awareness programme and delivered health talks on different topics. At the end, a rally was taken out from UHTC to Boys Higher Secondary School Mattan by the participants displaying play-cards to create awareness among the general public under guidance of Faculty of SMMCNMT, IUST.