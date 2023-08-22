IUST conducts community outreach programme for students

Awantipora, Aug 22: Fostering community outreach and academic excellence, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, undertook a community outreach initiative at Government Degree College Shopian and Saqib Mohi-ud-Din Memorial Government Degree College Zainapora.
The initiative included an interactive session with students and hands-on training, aimed at promoting media literacy and enhancing practical skills in the field of journalism and mass communication.
The outreach programme was aimed to bridge the gap between academia and impart practical industry knowledge by bringing real-world experiences into the classroom. The event served as a platform for students to engage with professionals and gain insights into the evolving landscape of media and communication.
Dr. Mujeeb Liyakat, Head, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, expressed his satisfaction with the events outcome, and said that such community outreach initiatives not only enrich the learning experience of students but also reinforce “our commitment to giving back to the community.”
The students were provided a training on camera handling. The practical training session witnessed overwhelming involvement from students who were exposed to the basic technicalities of digital photography.