IUST faculty member bags prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship in US

Srinagar, Oct 8: Dr Ruheela Hassan, an IUST faculty in the department of Journalism and Mass Communication has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru International Education Administrators Fellowship Program.
As per a varsity spokesperson, International Education Administrators (IEA) awards are seminars designed to help education professionals and senior higher education officials from India familiarize themselves with the U.S. higher education system over a two-week grant period.
The 11-member cohort, which comprises senior professors and academic administrators from different parts of the country, will be in the US from Oct 1 – 15, 2022. The prestigious George Washington University in Washington DC is the main host for this program this year. However, the cohort will also be visiting Georgetown University, Howard University, and Montgomery College in the US.
Congratulating Dr. Ruheela Hassan, on her selection, Prof. Shakil A Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST expressed his optimism that this exposure will be useful for the scholar as well as a wonderful opportunity to represent the university at an international level.
Dr. Hassan believes that the fellowship will provide her with a great opportunity to learn about the US education system and explore possibilities for establishing networks. She further said, “I am looking forward to understanding best practices in the US education system and employing these learnings in my teaching and research practices back home. This fellowship will also be helpful to represent IUST on a global platform.”
This year’s awardees include Prof. Rajnish Jain (Secretary & CVO, UGC), Prof. Chelliah Thangaraj (Director NITTR Bhopal/Former Vice Chancellor Anna University of Technology, Chennai), Prof. Nandakumar Kalarikkal (Director, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala), Prof. Sanyogita Chadha, (Campus Director Pearl Academy, Bengaluru) among other eminent academicians.