IUST faculty member bags prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship in US

As per a varsity spokesperson, International Education Administrators (IEA) awards are seminars designed to help education professionals and senior higher education officials from India familiarize themselves with the U.S. higher education system over a two-week grant period.

The 11-member cohort, which comprises senior professors and academic administrators from different parts of the country, will be in the US from Oct 1 – 15, 2022. The prestigious George Washington University in Washington DC is the main host for this program this year. However, the cohort will also be visiting Georgetown University, Howard University, and Montgomery College in the US.