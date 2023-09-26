IUST Health Centre hosts talk on endocrine disruptors

Dr. Mahroosa, endocrinologist and senior consultant at Paras Hospital, Srinagar was the main speaker of the programme. She spoke about the endocrine disrupting chemicals and their potential impact on human health. She encouraged students to adopt healthy lifestyle patterns as a means to mitigate exposure to these disruptors.

The programme was presided over by Prof. Mohammad Ayoub Qadri, Dean School of Health Sciences, who commended the pivotal role played by the health centre in disseminating crucial health awareness among students at IUST emphasizing the importance of informed and healthy choices.