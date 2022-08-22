IUST holds function to honour entrepreneurs

Srinagar: The World Entrepreneurship Day was observed at the Islamic University of Science and Technology today on August 22. The program was presided over by Prof. Shakil Ahmed Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, and attended by incubators and coordinators of all cells of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED).

The program aimed to honour and appreciate the entrepreneurs of the world in general and Kashmir in particular.

Talking about the role of universities in developing an entrepreneurship environment, Prof. Romshoo said, “IUST is committed to developing an ecosystem for promotion of entrepreneurial culture in Kashmir and CIED will help the students across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the ideation to final commercialization stage of the product/service so that they become successful entrepreneurs”.