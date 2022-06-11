IUST holds photo exhibition on Kashmir culture

The exhibition showcasing the photographs of five photographers was inaugurated by Prof. Shakil A Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, IUST in presence of former Vice-Chancellor, IUST Prof. Siddiq Wahid, Deans, Professors, Heads of various departments and other varsity officials.

“The gallery has been established to showcase artistic and cultural excellence of Kashmir to make the people aware of their heritage,” Prof. Romshoo said.

He emphasised on the need of organising more such events in the campus to keep the youth of Valley conscious about the rich historical and cultural legacy of Kashmir. He insisted on making these platforms available to students for the exhibition of their artistic works.