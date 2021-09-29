Kashmir
IUST hosts awareness programmes on ‘World Heart Day’
Awantipora, Sep 29: Syed Mantaqui Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, a constituent college of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Wednesday organised awareness programmes on the ‘World Heart Day’ at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina.
Highlighting the importance of creating awareness among the public, principal of the college AsmatParveen deliberated on the cardiovascular diseases which are the most common causes of death claiming around 18.6 million lives each year globally.